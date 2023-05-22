Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With Haiti in chaos, Canada buries its head in the sand

By Henry Milner, Research Fellow, Electoral Studies, Political Science, Université de Montréal
Share this article
The UN is calling for a specialized support force in Haiti, where urban gangs are terrorizing the population and people are starving. Why won’t Canada step up to help?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ WHO claims to serve all but repeatedly excludes 23 million Taiwanese
~ Catch-22: Canada's attempts to phase out fossil fuel might result in it paying the polluters
~ What is fatigue? Understanding fatigue among students with disabilities can help schools moderate it
~ Girls are in crisis — and their mental health needs to be taken seriously
~ Is exercise really good for the brain? Here's what the science says
~ Kendall Roy's playlist: why hip hop is the perfect counterpoint for Succession’s entitled plutocrats
~ Rust out: why boredom at work can be harmful and what employers can do about it
~ Thousands of people in the UK are out of work due to long COVID
~ GCSEs: what to say and what to avoid if you want to help teenagers combat exam anxiety
~ MRI scans and AI technology really could read what we're thinking. The implications are terrifying
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter