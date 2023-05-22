Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Girls are in crisis — and their mental health needs to be taken seriously

By Alexe Bernier, PhD Candidate, Department of Social Work, McMaster University
In Canada, over 50 per cent of female students in Ontario have reported moderate to severe psychological distress. One in four girls has been sexually abused by the time they turn 18.The Conversation


© The Conversation
