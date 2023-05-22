Tolerance.ca
Somaliland crisis: delayed elections and armed conflict threaten dream of statehood

By Mohamed Haji Ingiriis, Fellow at London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), King's College London
With a presidential election delayed for months and deadly clashes between security forces and clan militias, Somaliland’s reputation for stability lies in ruins. Violence…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
