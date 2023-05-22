Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dutton condemns Voice as symptom of 'identity politics', as Burney says it will bring 'better outcomes'

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Opposition leader Peter Dutton has condemned the plan to enshrine a constitutional Voice to Parliament as “a symptom of the madness of identity politics which has infected the 21st century”.

As debate on the historic referendum legislation – introduced by Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus in March – began in the House of Representatives on Monday, Dutton claimed the Voice would “re-racialise our nation.”

“At a time when we need to unite the country, this prime minister’s proposal will permanently divide us by race,” Dutton said.

But Minister for Indigenous Australians…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stan Grant's treatment is a failure of ABC's leadership, mass media, and debate in this country
~ Butterfly behaviour shows ways to protect natural habitats in a rapidly changing world
~ A Sinophone podcast finds a loyal audience both in China and among the Chinese diaspora
~ Kyiv Animal Rescue Group has evacuated 300 cats and dogs from eastern Ukraine
~ The US could default on June 1 owing to gridlock over the debt limit; Biden vs Trump polls are close
~ Where have all the Luddites gone? Exploring what makes us human – and whether modern technology threatens to destroy it
~ With hundreds of call-outs every day, wildlife rescue services can help us understand the threats to our native animals
~ 'You can’t not bring your whole self to something': how Jewish Indigenous women are navigating their dual identities
~ A TikTok ban isn't a data security solution. It will be difficult to enforce – and could end up hurting users
~ What is 'early intervention' for infants with signs of autism? And how valuable could it be?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter