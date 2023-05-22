Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Butterfly behaviour shows ways to protect natural habitats in a rapidly changing world

By Charl Deacon, Post-doctoral Research Fellow in Entomology, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
Natural landscapes are continually transformed to make room for agricultural and urban developments – often at the expense of important habitats and species.

That’s why, to avoid unnecessary species extinctions, it’s crucial to know which habitats to protect. In a recent paper we studied how changes to the landscape affected butterflies in a grassland area of South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province.

The sheer speed at which landscapes are being transformed by human activity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dutton condemns Voice as symptom of 'identity politics', as Burney says it will bring 'better outcomes'
~ Stan Grant's treatment is a failure of ABC's leadership, mass media, and debate in this country
~ A Sinophone podcast finds a loyal audience both in China and among the Chinese diaspora
~ Kyiv Animal Rescue Group has evacuated 300 cats and dogs from eastern Ukraine
~ The US could default on June 1 owing to gridlock over the debt limit; Biden vs Trump polls are close
~ Where have all the Luddites gone? Exploring what makes us human – and whether modern technology threatens to destroy it
~ With hundreds of call-outs every day, wildlife rescue services can help us understand the threats to our native animals
~ 'You can’t not bring your whole self to something': how Jewish Indigenous women are navigating their dual identities
~ A TikTok ban isn't a data security solution. It will be difficult to enforce – and could end up hurting users
~ What is 'early intervention' for infants with signs of autism? And how valuable could it be?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter