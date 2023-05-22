Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's not just about more homes: unpacking the housing challenges migrants face in Australia

By Omid Rezaei, PhD Candidate, Edith Cowan University
Francesca Perugia, Senior Lecturer, School of Design and the Built Environment, Curtin University
Vicki Banham, Associate professor, School of Arts and Humanities, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
Australia has long been a nation of migrants. Immigration is now being increased to make up for COVID-related labour shortages. The housing crisis means the new arrivals are likely to face major challenges in finding adequate housing and settling successfully.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Sinophone podcast finds a loyal audience both in China and among the Chinese diaspora
~ Kyiv Animal Rescue Group has evacuated 300 cats and dogs from eastern Ukraine
~ The US could default on June 1 owing to gridlock over the debt limit; Biden vs Trump polls are close
~ Where have all the Luddites gone? Exploring what makes us human – and whether modern technology threatens to destroy it
~ With hundreds of call-outs every day, wildlife rescue services can help us understand the threats to our native animals
~ 'You can’t not bring your whole self to something': how Jewish Indigenous women are navigating their dual identities
~ A TikTok ban isn't a data security solution. It will be difficult to enforce – and could end up hurting users
~ What is 'early intervention' for infants with signs of autism? And how valuable could it be?
~ Indonesia: Student Media at Risk
~ It's time to fix NZ's Sentencing Act, which lets too many young sex offenders avoid jail
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter