With hundreds of call-outs every day, wildlife rescue services can help us understand the threats to our native animals
By Elodie Camprasse, Research fellow in spider crab ecology, Deakin University
Adam Cardilini, Lecturer, Environmental Science, School of Life and Environmental Science, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment, Deakin University
It can be hard and costly to collect data on the threats to species at specific locations. Wildlife emergency response services have long-running records for hundreds of species that suffered harm.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 22, 2023