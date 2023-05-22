What is 'early intervention' for infants with signs of autism? And how valuable could it be?
By Cathy Bent, Research Fellow, La Trobe University
Alexandra Aulich, Senior Project Coordinator, CAPTeam, La Trobe University
Christos Constantine, Casual academic, La Trobe University
Kristelle Hudry, Associate Professor of Developmental Psychology, La Trobe University
Though more research is needed, the idea is a relatively small amount of support early on can help prevent future difficulties.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 22, 2023