Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stan Grant stands up to racist abuse. Our research shows many diverse journalists have copped it too

By Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Indigenous Studies and Director of The Centre for Global Indigenous Futures, Macquarie University
Faith Valencia-Forrester, Lecturer and Lawyer, Griffith University
Madi Day, Lecturer, Department of Indigenous Studies, Macquarie University
Susan Forde, Director, Griffith Centre for Social and Cultural Research, Griffith University
Share this article
Racist abuse has forced Wiradjuri journalist, author and public figure Stan Grant to step away from the media. New research shows other diverse journalists have had similar experiences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The great beauty of art is its absence of certainty
~ Sumner Redstone: the other media baron who inspired Succession was more toxic and dysfunctional than Logan Roy
~ Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is 'parental burnout' and what can you do about it?
~ ‘Painting with fire’: how northern Australia developed one of the world’s best bushfire management programs
~ We solve problems in 30 days through 'research sprints': other academics can do this too
~ A botanical detective story: shedding light on the journey out of Africa for one of Australia's worst weeds
~ View from The Hill: Quad without hoopla still worked, while China visit will require delicate diplomacy
~ Time for reflection on lock-ins, lockdowns, and shutdowns at the Digital Rights Asia-Pacific Assembly
~ At a G7 summit high on ambition, nuclear disarmament takes a backseat to Zelensky's diplomatic appeals
~ The pre-eminent novelist-critic of his generation, Martin Amis's pyrotechnic prose captured life's destructive energies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter