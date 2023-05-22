Stan Grant stands up to racist abuse. Our research shows many diverse journalists have copped it too
By Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Indigenous Studies and Director of The Centre for Global Indigenous Futures, Macquarie University
Faith Valencia-Forrester, Lecturer and Lawyer, Griffith University
Madi Day, Lecturer, Department of Indigenous Studies, Macquarie University
Susan Forde, Director, Griffith Centre for Social and Cultural Research, Griffith University
Racist abuse has forced Wiradjuri journalist, author and public figure Stan Grant to step away from the media. New research shows other diverse journalists have had similar experiences.
