Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The great beauty of art is its absence of certainty

By Scott Davie, Deputy Head of School, Senior Lecturer in Piano and Musicology, School of Music, Australian National University
Share this article
It can be surprising when things are not what they seem. Take books, for example.

I recently finished The Outsider (aka The Stranger) by Albert Camus. I’m told many people read it at a younger age, and to prove the point I was given it by a nephew who’d discovered it as a teenager.

It’s not a particularly long book, yet as I turned the pages it seemed to change, revealing something unexpected. To begin with, I thought it slightly dull: a first-person account of a young Frenchman in Algiers, learning his mother had died.

There follows some rather ordinary reports…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sumner Redstone: the other media baron who inspired Succession was more toxic and dysfunctional than Logan Roy
~ Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is 'parental burnout' and what can you do about it?
~ ‘Painting with fire’: how northern Australia developed one of the world’s best bushfire management programs
~ We solve problems in 30 days through 'research sprints': other academics can do this too
~ A botanical detective story: shedding light on the journey out of Africa for one of Australia's worst weeds
~ View from The Hill: Quad without hoopla still worked, while China visit will require delicate diplomacy
~ Time for reflection on lock-ins, lockdowns, and shutdowns at the Digital Rights Asia-Pacific Assembly
~ At a G7 summit high on ambition, nuclear disarmament takes a backseat to Zelensky's diplomatic appeals
~ The pre-eminent novelist-critic of his generation, Martin Amis's pyrotechnic prose captured life's destructive energies
~ Grand infrastructure projects aren't a magic bullet for industrial development - insights from Ghana and Kenya
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter