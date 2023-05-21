Tolerance.ca
Sumner Redstone: the other media baron who inspired Succession was more toxic and dysfunctional than Logan Roy

By Nick Richardson, Adjunct Professor of Journalism, La Trobe University
A new book, Unscripted, tells the incredible story of Sumner Redstone, the other model for Succession’s Logan Roy – and the epic succession journey of his daughter, Shari, now chair of ViacomCBS.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
