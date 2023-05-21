Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We solve problems in 30 days through 'research sprints': other academics can do this too

By Marek Kowalkiewicz, Professor and Founding Director of QUT Centre for the Digital Economy, Queensland University of Technology
Ivano Bongiovanni, Lecturer in Information Security, Governance and Leadership / Design Thinking, The University of Queensland
Peter Townson, Senior Designer, Chair in Digital Economy, Queensland University of Technology
This article is part of our series on big ideas for the Universities Accord. The federal government is calling for ideas to “reshape and reimagine higher education, and set it up for the next decade and beyond”. A review team is due to finish a draft report in June and a final report in December 2023.

Picture a world where academic research is fast, practical, and beneficial to everyone involved.

In reality, making university research practical, which typically…The Conversation


