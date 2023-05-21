Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Time for reflection on lock-ins, lockdowns, and shutdowns at the Digital Rights Asia-Pacific Assembly

By EngageMedia
EngageMedia Executive Director Phet Sayo invites allies to join in the collaborative sense-making process and reflect on the lessons and challenges ahead in navigating the digital rights landscape.


© Global Voices -

© Global Voices -
