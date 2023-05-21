Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

At a G7 summit high on ambition, nuclear disarmament takes a backseat to Zelensky's diplomatic appeals

By Donna Weeks, Professor of Political Science, Musashino University
An ‘unscheduled’ visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky certainly raised the stakes for the summit at a critical time in the war.The Conversation


