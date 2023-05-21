Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and ponzis: five signs you're being scammed

By Bomikazi Zeka, Assistant Professor in Finance and Financial Planning, University of Canberra
Abdul Latif Alhassan, Associate Professor in Development Finance & Insurance, University of Cape Town
Consumers are under a lot of financial strain. The World Economic Forum reports that the cost-of-living crisis is affecting people across the globe. With food and fuel prices rising, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep financially afloat. On top of that, salaries aren’t keeping up with inflation, making it more difficult to save and build wealth.

It’s during…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
