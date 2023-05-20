Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Amnesty International’s Secretary General leads delegation to present report on state repression

By Amnesty International
An Amnesty International delegation led by Secretary General Agnès Callamard has arrived in Peru to present the complete findings of an investigation into the repression of widespread protests that began in the context of the political crisis last December. The organization has requested a meeting with President Dina Boluarte to discuss the findings of the […] The post Peru: Amnesty International’s Secretary General leads delegation to present report on state repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
