Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Mass Arrests Target Political Opposition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police detain a supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 12, 2023. © 2023 W.K. Yousafzai/AP Photo (New York) – Pakistani police have carried out mass arrests and detained more than 4,000 people in the wake of protests over the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, including members of the political opposition, Human Rights Watch said today. Police have arbitrarily detained many opposition political party members as well as people appropriately arrested for engaging in violence. Many have been charged…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
