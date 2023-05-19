Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Talking puppy or finger puppet? 5 tips for buying baby toys that support healthy development

By Brenna Hassinger-Das, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Pace University
Jennifer M. Zosh, Professor of Human Development and Family Studies, Penn State
Share this article
Two experts on children’s play explain why you should be skeptical of toys that are advertised as being educational, and what to look for instead.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Parasitic infections hit the health of low-income Black communities where states have neglected sewage systems
~ Craft breweries are fermenting change, addressing local ills while serving local ales
~ Military drones are swarming the skies of Ukraine and other conflict hot spots – and anything goes when it comes to international law
~ When faith says to help migrants – and the law says don't
~ Balance declines with age, but exercise can help stave off some of the risk of falling
~ Y llawenydd o wisgo'n groes i ffasiwn traddodiadol fel Cenhedlaeth Z
~ Check your tyres: you might be adding unnecessary microplastics to the environment
~ Earliest evidence of kissing pushed back 1,000 years
~ Pancreatic cancer: a personalised mRNA vaccine may boost effects of treatment
~ Trust is important if you want to succeed at work – here's how to build it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter