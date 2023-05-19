Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Multiple sclerosis: new evidence for the role of glandular fever virus

By Olivia Thomas, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Share this article
Recent research has shown there’s a link between multiple sclerosis and Epstein-Barr virus. A new study brings us closer to understanding the nature of this connection.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Parasitic infections hit the health of low-income Black communities where states have neglected sewage systems
~ Craft breweries are fermenting change, addressing local ills while serving local ales
~ Military drones are swarming the skies of Ukraine and other conflict hot spots – and anything goes when it comes to international law
~ Talking puppy or finger puppet? 5 tips for buying baby toys that support healthy development
~ When faith says to help migrants – and the law says don't
~ Balance declines with age, but exercise can help stave off some of the risk of falling
~ Y llawenydd o wisgo'n groes i ffasiwn traddodiadol fel Cenhedlaeth Z
~ Check your tyres: you might be adding unnecessary microplastics to the environment
~ Earliest evidence of kissing pushed back 1,000 years
~ Pancreatic cancer: a personalised mRNA vaccine may boost effects of treatment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter