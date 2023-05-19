Methane must fall to slow global heating – but only 13% of emissions are actually regulated
By Maria Olczak, PhD Candidate, School of Engineering and Materials Science, Queen Mary University of London
Andris Piebalgs, Part-time Professor, Florence School of Regulation, European University Institute
Paul Balcombe, Senior Lecturer in Chemical Engineering and Renewable Energy, Queen Mary University of London
Methane – a potent greenhouse gas and the second biggest driver of global warming after carbon dioxide (CO₂) – had its moment in the spotlight in 2021. Over 100 countries signed on to the Global Methane Pledge to cut emissions by 30% compared to 2020 levels by 2030.
This is a useful goal, but our new research shows that something is still missing:…
- Friday, May 19, 2023