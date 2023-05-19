Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Revocation of rights of transgender and gender-diverse people must be stopped

By Amnesty International
Responding to the reserved verdict striking down sections of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018 by the Federal Shariat Court in Pakistan today, Rehab Mahamoor, research assistant at Amnesty International, said: “This verdict is a blow to the rights of the already beleaguered group of transgender and gender-diverse people in Pakistan. Further, some […] The post Pakistan: Revocation of rights of transgender and gender-diverse people must be stopped appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


