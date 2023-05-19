Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International Booker Prize 2023: our experts review the six shortlisted books

By Leighan M Renaud, Lecturer in Caribbean Literatures and Cultures, Department of English, University of Bristol
Berny Sèbe, Associate Professor in colonial and post-colonial studies, University of Birmingham
Colin Herd, Lecturer in Creative Writing, University of Glasgow
Gemma Ballard, Lecturer in East Asian Studies, School of East Asian Studies, University of Sheffield
Kaye Mitchell, Senior Lecturer, English and American Studies, & Director of the Centre for New Writing, University of Manchester
Sukla Chatterjee, Lecturer in Anglophone Literatures and Cultures, University of Aberdeen
From a longlist of 12, six novels have been shortlisted for the 2023 International Booker Prize. Our academics review the finalists ahead of the announcement of the winner on May 23.

The…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
