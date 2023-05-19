Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fact checks in Indonesia need more visual elements to cut through, our research shows

By F.X. Lilik Dwi Mardjianto, PhD Candidate at the News and Media Research Centre, University of Canberra. Researcher in journalism, Universitas Multimedia Nusantara
Misinformation in Indonesia has spread extensively and pervaded areas such as politics, religion and health as the 2024 General Election draws closer.

In response, news organisations and civil society organisations in Indonesia have initiated a digital fact-checking movement as an effort to tackle misinformation. Two organisations that become the pioneers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
