Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Kakuma refugee camp complex not yet safe for LGBTI refugees

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) asylum seekers and refugees living in one of Kenya’s biggest refugee camps routinely suffer hate crimes, violence, including rape, and other serious human rights abuses, the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (NGLHRC) and Amnesty International said in a joint report. Kakuma camp in northwestern Kenya is […] The post Kenya: Kakuma refugee camp complex not yet safe for LGBTI refugees appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Ukrainian wartime love story
~ When someone living with dementia is distressed or violent, 'de-escalation' is vital
~ African architects challenge Venice exhibition to decolonise and start new conversations
~ Fact checks in Indonesia need more visual elements to cut through, our research shows
~ Humans were using fire in Europe 50,000 years earlier than we thought – new research
~ How the Manchester Arena attack showed that altruism is human instinct
~ Progress at last? Armenia and Azerbaijan give peace another chance
~ ÒCTele, a private TV station broadcasting in Occitan brings the language to France's public space
~ Penguin Random House, PEN America, authors and parents sue Florida county for removing books on race and LGBTQ themes
~ As Timor-Leste heads to the polls, here's how Australia can support its democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter