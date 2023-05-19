Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Progress at last? Armenia and Azerbaijan give peace another chance

By OC Media
The leaders of both countries, agreed to resume bilateral meetings, and address questions of border delimitation, reopening transport and economic links, and the release of detainees.


© Global Voices

© Global Voices -
