Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sport is being used to normalise gambling. We should treat the problem just like smoking

By Charles Livingstone, Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
No one can say Australian sport is worse off without tobacco ads. We can protect a new generation of young sports fans from harm by following other nations’ lead – and phasing out gambling ads.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
