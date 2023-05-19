Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

NZ's budget used a 'gender lens' for the first time – the result was a win for women

By Jennifer Curtin, Professor of Politics and Policy, University of Auckland
Komathi Kolandai, Research Fellow, Public Policy Institute and COMPASS Research Centre, University of Auckland
Oluwakemi Igiebor, Research Fellow, Public Policy Institute, University of Auckland
Suzy Morrissey, Research Associate, Public Policy Institute, University of Auckland
Victoria Woodman, Doctoral Candidate, Social Sciences, University of Auckland
Budget 2023 included a ‘gender snapshot’ to account for the ways investment priorities affect women differently from men. More effective, efficient and equitable, it also makes good economic sense.The Conversation


