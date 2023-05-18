When wolves move in, they push smaller carnivores closer to human development – with deadly consequences
By Calum Cunningham, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Washington
Laura Prugh, Associate Professor of Quantitative Wildlife Sciences, University of Washington
Reintroducing wolves can restore important ecological processes, but it can have unintended effects when smaller predators like coyotes are driven closer to people, a team of ecologists found.
