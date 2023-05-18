Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To reduce harm from alcohol, we need Indigenous-led responses

By Lorelle Holland, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Andrew Smirnov, Senior Lecturer, The University of Queensland
Natasha Reid, Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Nicole Hewlett, Project Manager, The University of Queensland
Tylissa Elisara, Senior Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Research Officer and Tutor, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Alcohol management in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities has been a deeply divisive issue, as seen recently in Alice Springs in the Northern Territory.

Indigenous leaders called for and welcomed emergency restrictions on the sale of alcohol from January 24 2023.

This approach resulted in an immediate decrease in alcohol-related harms, including family violence and emergency department presentations.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Arab League dealt a painful blow to human rights by normalizing relations with the Assad regime
~ When wolves move in, they push smaller carnivores closer to human development – with deadly consequences
~ 'You can’t speak what you can’t hear' – how Māori and Pacific sports stars are helping revitalise vulnerable languages
~ Saving humanity: here's a radical approach to building a sustainable and just society
~ These 5 equity ideas should be at the heart of the Universities Accord
~ 'Habits of civilised life': how one state forced Indigenous people to meet onerous conditions to obtain citizenship
~ Friday essay: what is 'time activism' – and why do we desperately need it?
~ Is China out to spy on us through drones and other tech? Perhaps that’s not the question we should be asking
~ Canada's first WNBA game was a milestone moment for women's sports
~ Online Streaming Act: As we revisit Netflix support for Canadian content, it's about more than money
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter