To reduce harm from alcohol, we need Indigenous-led responses
By Lorelle Holland, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Andrew Smirnov, Senior Lecturer, The University of Queensland
Natasha Reid, Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Nicole Hewlett, Project Manager, The University of Queensland
Tylissa Elisara, Senior Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Research Officer and Tutor, The University of Queensland
Alcohol management in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities has been a deeply divisive issue, as seen recently in Alice Springs in the Northern Territory.
Indigenous leaders called for and welcomed emergency restrictions on the sale of alcohol from January 24 2023.
This approach resulted in an immediate decrease in alcohol-related harms, including family violence and emergency department presentations.…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 18, 2023