Human Rights Observatory

Saving humanity: here's a radical approach to building a sustainable and just society

By Mark Diesendorf, Honorary Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
Human civilisation is headed for collapse. Collectively, we are pushing planet Earth beyond the limits of endurance. There has to be a better way. Now a new book makes the case for systemic change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
