Is China out to spy on us through drones and other tech? Perhaps that’s not the question we should be asking
By Dr Ausma Bernot, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australian Graduate School of Policing and Security, Charles Sturt University
Patrick F Walsh, Professor, Intelligence and Security Studies, Charles Sturt University
Over the years Australia has been quick to point the finger at China – most recently in relation to DJI drones. Instead, we should look closely at our own tech security policies.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 18, 2023