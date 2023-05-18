Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Deliver on Human Rights Pledges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media in London, May 5, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Frank Augstein (Sydney) – Australia’s Labor Party government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese should fulfill all rights-related election pledges and urgently deliver improvements on climate, refugee policy, and First Nations justice, Human Rights Watch said today. The Labor Party won parliamentary elections a year ago, on May 21, 2022. “While the Albanese government has made some improvements on human rights issues, serious concerns remain that need to be swiftly…


© Human Rights Watch -
