Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cyclone Mocha Devastates Myanmar’s Rohingya

By Human Rights Watch
Rohingya women at their shelter destroyed by Cyclone Mocha in Basara camp in Sittwe, Myanmar, May 16, 2023. © 2023 Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images Cyclone Mocha made landfall in Myanmar's Rakhine State on Sunday, its 250 kilometer per hour winds tearing through low-lying shelters along the Bay of Bengal. One of the strongest cyclones to ever hit the region, Mocha brought flooding and damage to millions of people in its path. The state capital, Sittwe, bore the worst of the destruction, with almost no home left intact. Verifying tallies of the dead and missing, currently…


© Human Rights Watch -
