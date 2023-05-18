Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The soundtrack to selling: why advertising with popular music needs to be pitch perfect

By Morteza Abolhasani, Lecturer in Marketing, The Open University
Share this article
At some point today, it’s likely that you’ll listen to music. It may be during a commute or school run, while you do some exercise or take some time to relax. Music is all around us – an accessible and popular art form which accompanies our daily lives.

Advertisers have long understood the popularity and emotional power of music and used it to sell us things. Much time – and money – is spent on securing the right soundtrack to adverts in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From bird poo frogs to alligator snapping turtles – here are nature's masters of deception
~ G7 summit in Hiroshima will force world leaders to confront the continuing nuclear threat
~ A global 'conservation basic income' might cost trillions – but it's still a shrewd investment
~ Renters reform bill: protections for renters are overshadowed by new powers for landlords
~ Did life evolve more than once? Researchers are closing in on an answer
~ Hay fever: how immunotherapy can help sufferers not getting relief from the usual treatments
~ Should your summer-born child start school later? Here's what the research says
~ Abortion: under-18s pushed towards in-person appointments but evidence shows remote consultations can be better option
~ Canadian financial institutions are fuelling the climate change crisis
~ UAE Invites Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to COP28
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter