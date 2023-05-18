Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A global 'conservation basic income' might cost trillions – but it's still a shrewd investment

By Emiel de Lange, Visiting researcher, The University of Edinburgh
Jocelyne Sze, PhD Candidate in Conservation and Biodiversity, University of Sheffield
Robert Fletcher, Associate Professor, Sociology of Development and Change, Wageningen University
Our research estimates the cost of giving money to people in conservation areas as between $351 billion and $6.73 trillion annually.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
