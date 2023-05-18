Tolerance.ca
Renters reform bill: protections for renters are overshadowed by new powers for landlords

By Tom Simcock, Research Fellow, Department of Behavioural and Social Sciences, University of Huddersfield
The UK government has tabled the long awaited renter’s reform bill, the first step to change in England’s troubled private rented sector. The bill’s headline reform is to end “no fault” evictions, something Theresa May announced plans to do when she was prime minister in 2019.

The Conversation


© The Conversation -
