Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hay fever: how immunotherapy can help sufferers not getting relief from the usual treatments

By Samuel J. White, Senior Lecturer in Genetic Immunology, Nottingham Trent University
Philippe B. Wilson, Professor of One Health, Nottingham Trent University
It’s estimated that up to 42% of people suffer from hay fever symptoms, which can range from mild to severe.

While most hay fever sufferers will get relief from treatments such as antihistamines, nasal sprays, and eye drops, this is not the case for everyone. So it’s often overlooked as a minor annoyance, rather than the chronic condition it can be for some.

If you suffer badly with hay fever, and don’t find these traditional treatments helpful, you might be referred for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
