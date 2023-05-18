Should your summer-born child start school later? Here's what the research says
By Maxime Perrott, PhD Researcher and Graduate Teacher in Education, University of Bristol
Ioanna Bakopoulou, Senior Lecturer in Psychology in Education, University of Bristol
Liz Washbrook, Associate Professor in Quantitative Methods, University of Bristol
If you have a child born in the summer, the prospect of starting school can pose a conundrum. In England, for example, children typically start school in the September after they turn four, which for some can mean just a few months, weeks or even days later.
But if your child was born between April and August, you have the option to delay entry until year one, in line with compulsory school starting age of five. However,…
