Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abortion: under-18s pushed towards in-person appointments but evidence shows remote consultations can be better option

By Elizabeth Chloe Romanis, Assistant Professor in Biolaw, Durham University
Jordan A. Parsons, Lecturer in Law, Keele University
Telemedical abortion – the home use of abortion pills following remote consultation by phone or video call with a healthcare professional – has made abortion more accessible in England and Wales. Research has shown that it is safe and effective, as well as an acceptable option for people seeking an abortion.

After being introduced temporarily during the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
