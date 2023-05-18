Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE Invites Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to COP28

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates meets with Bashar Al Assad, President of Syria during a reception at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 19, 2023. © 2023 Hamad Al Kaabi/UAE Presidential Court via AP Photo The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will reportedly welcome Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a leader credibly implicated in rampant atrocities, to COP28, the global United Nations climate conference, while civil society and human rights defenders will be left out in the cold. If Assad attends, it would be his…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
