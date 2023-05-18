Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fast X: why cars don’t really explode when they crash

By Hal Sosabowski, Professor of Public Understanding of Science, University of Brighton
Share this article
Exploding cars are a staple feature of the Fast & Furious films. Entertaining, yes. But realistic - not so much.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wegovy and Ozempic: could the new weight-loss drug also treat dementia?
~ If AI is to become a key tool in education, access has to be equal
~ The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review – a masterclass in rewarding curiosity
~ Emmanuel Macron: a French president whose populist tactics are derailing his own career
~ IRS granted tax-exempt status to extremists, including an Oath Keepers foundation – here’s why that’s not as surprising as it sounds
~ Teenage brains are drawn to popular social media challenges – here's how parents can get their kids to think twice
~ From sit-ins in the 1960s to uprisings in the new millennium, Harry Belafonte served as a champion of youth activism
~ 'Rhetoric' doesn't need to be such an ugly word – it has a lot to teach echo-chambered America
~ Feinstein just the latest example of an old problem: Politicians have long been able to evade questions about their ability to serve
~ ChatGPT-powered Wall Street: The benefits and perils of using artificial intelligence to trade stocks and other financial instruments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter