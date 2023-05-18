Tolerance.ca
From sit-ins in the 1960s to uprisings in the new millennium, Harry Belafonte served as a champion of youth activism

By Jelani M. Favors, Professor of History, North Carolina A&T State University
Of all the contributions for which Harry Belafonte will be remembered, perhaps none is more enduring than the celebrated entertainer’s lifelong support for youth activism.

This support can be traced back to Belafonte’s early involvement in the Black student-led protests of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s, but it didn’t end there. Using his social stature and personal wealth from a career that once made him the “most highly paid Black performer in history,” Belafonte also helped…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
