Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Feinstein just the latest example of an old problem: Politicians have long been able to evade questions about their ability to serve

By David E. Clementson, Assistant Professor in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Georgia
California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein recently returned to the Senate after an almost three-month absence that – because she could not vote remotely and the Senate is closely divided – left the Democrats’ agenda in limbo.

Feinstein turns 90 in June and can…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
