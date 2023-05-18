Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ChatGPT-powered Wall Street: The benefits and perils of using artificial intelligence to trade stocks and other financial instruments

By Pawan Jain, Assistant Professor of Finance, West Virginia University
Share this article
Wall Street’s history of embracing high-speed algorithmic trading suggests ChatGPT will pose similar – if bigger – risks to financial markets.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fast X: why cars don’t really explode when they crash
~ Wegovy and Ozempic: could the new weight-loss drug also treat dementia?
~ If AI is to become a key tool in education, access has to be equal
~ The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review – a masterclass in rewarding curiosity
~ Emmanuel Macron: a French president whose populist tactics are derailing his own career
~ IRS granted tax-exempt status to extremists, including an Oath Keepers foundation – here’s why that’s not as surprising as it sounds
~ Teenage brains are drawn to popular social media challenges – here's how parents can get their kids to think twice
~ From sit-ins in the 1960s to uprisings in the new millennium, Harry Belafonte served as a champion of youth activism
~ 'Rhetoric' doesn't need to be such an ugly word – it has a lot to teach echo-chambered America
~ Feinstein just the latest example of an old problem: Politicians have long been able to evade questions about their ability to serve
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter