Human Rights Observatory

Baboon bonds: new study reveals that friendships make up for a bad start in life

By Elizabeth Lange, Assistant Professor, State University of New York Oswego
Childhoods can predict a great deal about how adult lives might play out. For instance, research has shown that people whose childhoods involve poverty, abuse and neglect have poorer health and shorter lives than those who have happy, stable childhoods.

Is there a way to overcome a bad start? The evidence suggests that strong social ties may be one way to make up for adversity in early life.…The Conversation


