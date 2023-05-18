Tolerance.ca
Bangladesh: New Risks for Rohingya Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Repatriation camps built for Rohingya refugees are surrounded by barbed-wire in Rakhine State, Myanmar, January 2018.  © 2018 Thein Zaw/AP Photo (Bangkok) – Bangladesh and Myanmar are organizing returns of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar’s Rakhine State without consulting the community or addressing the grave risks to their lives and liberty, Human Rights Watch said today. On May 5, 2023, Bangladesh officials, in coordination with Myanmar junta authorities, took 20 Rohingya refugees to Rakhine State to visit resettlement camps as part of renewed efforts…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
