Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trauma is trending – but we need to look beyond buzzwords and face its ugly side

By Meera Atkinson, Associate Lecturer in Creative Writing, University of Sydney
Share this article
Around the turn of the 20th century, Imperial Russia was a volatile place. Living conditions were harsh for most people, labour was exploitative and taxes were high. There were strikes and rebellions, and Jewish immigrants were restricted to an annexed region known as the Pale of the Settlement, where “pogroms” – antisemitic riots and mob persecutions – had long menaced.

Between 1903 and 1906, as the deadliest waves swept across 64 towns in the Settlement, a girl child named Rivka hid in an alcove with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Women appear to be more resilient to body clock disruptions than men – new research
~ Stories of kindness may counteract the negative effects of looking at bad news – new research
~ MAID’s evolving ethical tensions: Does it make dying with dignity easier than living with dignity?
~ 'Mistaken, misread, misquoted, mislabeled, and mis-spoken' -- what Woody Guthrie wrote about the national debt debate in Congress during the Depression
~ For the first time, astronomers have detected a radio signal from the massive explosion of a dying white dwarf
~ 'Whales died so women could look like this': what shows like Bridgerton get wrong about whalebone and corsetry
~ Should you tell your boss about your mental illness? Here's what to weigh up
~ Why government action to thwart neo-Nazi groups is far more difficult than it appears
~ Looming WestJet strike illustrates the lasting impact deregulation has had on the aviation industry
~ Israel/OPT: Release prisoner of conscience Mohammed al-Halabi
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter