Human Rights Observatory

Pivotal points in the COVID-19 pandemic – 5 essential reads

By Amanda Mascarelli, Senior Health and Medicine Editor
With the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, at least for now, we look back on a handful of stories that provided sharp insights at key moments in the pandemic.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
