Human Rights Observatory

What log driving can teach us about forests, past and present

By Julie-Pascale Labrecque-Foy, Étudiante au doctorat en paléoécologie et écologie historique, Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)
Miguel Montoro Girona, Professeur d'écologie forestière, Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)
Logging over the past two centuries has had a major impact on Québec’s forests. The traces it has left will guide the adoption of sustainable forest management techniques.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
