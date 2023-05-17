Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global warming to bring record hot year by 2028 – probably our first above 1.5°C limit

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
There’s a 98% chance of a record hot year by 2028, and a 66% chance of exceeding the 1.5°C threshold for at least that year, according to the latest World Meteorological Organization update.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mortgage lenders are relaxing their rules -- here's why that could be risky for borrowers
~ The Iraqi Government Is Failing Victims of ISIS in Sinjar
~ PwC scandal shows consultants, like church officials, are best kept out of state affairs
~ Higher unemployment and less income: how domestic violence costs women financially
~ Angola: Authorities must release activist languishing in detention and guarantee the right to protest
~ Saudi Arabia: Ensure Respect for Civil Society Vision
~ There’s a buzz about ‘sustainable’ fuels – but they cannot solve aviation's colossal climate woes
~ Saudi Arabia: Ensure respect for civil society vision
~ Egypt: Women Abused Over Alleged ISIS Ties
~ How can we bolster Australia's depleted army of volunteers to match the soaring demand for their services?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter